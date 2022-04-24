Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,654 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $109.76 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $94.64 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.95.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.