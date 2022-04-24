EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,900,000 after acquiring an additional 83,513 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,748,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $224.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.82. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.54 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

