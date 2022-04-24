Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 23,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $46.27.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.45.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

