UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UMBF. Raymond James raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut UMB Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.00.

UMB Financial stock opened at $93.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.43 and a 200-day moving average of $101.92. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $112.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $159,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $44,425.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,118 shares of company stock worth $1,236,214 over the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 55.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 15.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 95.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the third quarter worth about $2,808,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

