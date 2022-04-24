Royce & Associates LP Buys 194,363 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,013,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,363 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $19,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 8.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 54,193 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 370,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,439 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Luxfer during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Luxfer by 9.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Luxfer during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXFR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

LXFR stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $469.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

