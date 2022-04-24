1,112 Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,463,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,957,000 after acquiring an additional 757,298 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,891 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,668,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,742,000 after acquiring an additional 714,981 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average of $69.11.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

