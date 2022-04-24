Royce & Associates LP Has $12.52 Million Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,260 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.27% of Herc worth $12,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Herc during the third quarter worth $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $132.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 2.61. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.36 and a twelve month high of $203.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.78.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.01). Herc had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.05%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

