North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 166 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 13,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 62,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 35,394 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 20,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.59.

Chevron stock opened at $160.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $316.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,715,578. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

