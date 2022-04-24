Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes $33,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 53 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $734.06, for a total transaction of $1,366,819.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,099,820.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total value of $56,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,459 shares of company stock worth $30,177,797 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $688.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $669.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $636.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.40 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.63.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

