Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 116.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Benchmark started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $99.43 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.95 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.