Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,040 Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $258.83 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 16.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

