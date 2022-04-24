North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,048 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 41,289 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

CTSH opened at $83.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.71. The company has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.