Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $30,000 in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 705 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,644,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,766,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $456,375,000 after buying an additional 85,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,362,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 20.77%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIL. TD Securities upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

