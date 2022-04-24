Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 696.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $1,798,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $1,185,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 214.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 72,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49,455 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 4.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.48. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $59.27.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $566.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.64.

Matador Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.