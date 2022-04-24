Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 145.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Anthem by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,430,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after buying an additional 330,942 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.16%.
ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $586.00 price objective on shares of Anthem and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.95.
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
