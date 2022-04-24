Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 198.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $234,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $75.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.50. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

