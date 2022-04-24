Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New $32,000 Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 414 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.38.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.81%.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
