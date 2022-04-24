Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 244.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in General Dynamics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after buying an additional 861,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,341,000 after purchasing an additional 104,322 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,595,000 after purchasing an additional 196,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,169,000 after buying an additional 85,186 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $238.79 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.71.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

