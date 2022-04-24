Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys Shares of 10,832 Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,832 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gevo by 587.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 92,192 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 65.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 47.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares in the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89. Gevo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $783.49 million, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 3.28.

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 8,326.72%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 35,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $158,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

