Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 333,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 127,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 54,652 shares during the period.

BATS IYJ opened at $99.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.77. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

