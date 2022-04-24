Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $185,000 Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 703.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,299,656,000 after acquiring an additional 794,638 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,433,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,329,339,000 after acquiring an additional 133,194 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 35.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,120,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,247,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $925,967,000 after purchasing an additional 870,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.24.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $128.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $160.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.