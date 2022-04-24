Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

NYSE SON opened at $62.99 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $54.34 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.11, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.34.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.76%.

SON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.14.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.