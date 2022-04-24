Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Announces Earnings Results

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TPH opened at $19.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 48,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

TPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

