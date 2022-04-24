Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.400-$5.400 EPS.

NYSE VZ opened at $51.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $217.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 13,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 32,450 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

