Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.350-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Conagra Brands also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.640-$0.640 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,454,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,819,000 after buying an additional 221,964 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after buying an additional 66,903 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $2,222,000. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 426.1% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 40,275 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 28,931 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

