Analysts Set Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) PT at $28.50

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

LAND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Land by 635.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $38.82 on Thursday. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.0454 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is -186.20%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

