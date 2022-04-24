Analysts Set Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) PT at $24.17

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DTC opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $23.39.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Solo Brands will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

