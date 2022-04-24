Brokerages Set Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Target Price at $103.90

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.90.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVEI. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Nuvei alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Nuvei by 1.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei stock opened at $58.12 on Thursday. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nuvei Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.