Wells Fargo & Company Cuts JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $25.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JELD. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.36. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,807,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,985,024 shares of company stock worth $43,424,449 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.