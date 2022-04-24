Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Raised to C$90.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.60.

RCI opened at $57.86 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,110,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $565,442,000 after purchasing an additional 329,265 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,028,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $429,508,000 after buying an additional 1,531,445 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $303,850,000 after buying an additional 1,036,408 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,282,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,955,000 after acquiring an additional 207,585 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,848,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $183,509,000 after acquiring an additional 491,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

