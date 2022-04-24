Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MPC. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.67.

NYSE MPC opened at $87.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.92. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $93.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.20.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

