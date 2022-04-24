Wells Fargo & Company Trims Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Target Price to $135.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MHK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $123.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $117.56 and a 1 year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 90.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

