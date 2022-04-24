Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Barclays

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FCX. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.13.

FCX stock opened at $41.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

