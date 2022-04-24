Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GOLD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.37.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $23.73 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,269 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 11,898 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,015,790 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $49,460,000 after acquiring an additional 742,300 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

