Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MCRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monarch Casino & Resort currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.75.

MCRI opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.65.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 18.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

