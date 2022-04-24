Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $194,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 514,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,384,000 after purchasing an additional 80,484 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 25.2% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 272,973 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,862,000 after acquiring an additional 32,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC opened at $48.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

In other Exelon news, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,070 shares of company stock worth $2,733,217 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

