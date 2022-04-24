Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 18,000 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEM. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $4,553,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,202 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 124,665 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.82. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.86. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.40%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

