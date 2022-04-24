M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $238.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $179.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.28.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $172.41 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.30.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,603,000 after purchasing an additional 446,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,481,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,271 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,210,000 after acquiring an additional 648,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,311,000 after acquiring an additional 66,973 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,650,000 after acquiring an additional 79,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.