Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys New Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JD. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in JD.com during the third quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JD. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CLSA dropped their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.53.

Shares of JD opened at $52.04 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

