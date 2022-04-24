Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 976 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 813,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,548,000 after purchasing an additional 77,039 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 686,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,911,000 after purchasing an additional 53,668 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 603,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 514,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 409,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,013,000 after purchasing an additional 26,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $70.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.61. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.93 and a 52-week high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

