Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 7,000 Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 44.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on BGFV shares. StockNews.com raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.
In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $128,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Big 5 Sporting Goods (Get Rating)
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.
