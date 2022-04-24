Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 17.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 69.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 86.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 299.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ring Energy stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $427.82 million, a P/E ratio of -142.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $4.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

