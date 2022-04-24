Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 126 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MS opened at $84.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.49 and a 200-day moving average of $96.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,990 shares of company stock valued at $5,563,298. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

