Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEL stock opened at $122.88 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $120.73 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.73.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

