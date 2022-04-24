Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Increased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,667 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $198,847,000 after buying an additional 503,371 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $108,928,000 after buying an additional 225,570 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $123,630,000 after buying an additional 634,567 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 46,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $30.83 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.