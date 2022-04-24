Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,338 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 18.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,958,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,162,000 after acquiring an additional 920,006 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,159,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,431 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 11.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,711,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,416,000 after acquiring an additional 179,216 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 5.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 923,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,829,000 after buying an additional 51,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,994,000 after buying an additional 56,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $37.19 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

