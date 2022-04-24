Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,102,000 after buying an additional 440,188 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 377,087 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,671,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 1,687.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 238,791 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,118,000 after purchasing an additional 237,136 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.76.

Shares of CMA opened at $80.97 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Comerica Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.