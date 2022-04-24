Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 429,930 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $89,365,000 after acquiring an additional 32,536 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,881,000. Finally, Vista Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $789,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Langenberg & Company started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.14.

Shares of BA opened at $176.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.88. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $167.58 and a 52-week high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

