Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 443.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.84.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $102.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.98. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.