Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 5,000 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 380.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,640,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,519,000 after buying an additional 1,299,202 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 984.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,405,566 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,145,000 after buying an additional 1,275,901 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 450.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 971,209 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after buying an additional 794,641 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $843,467,000 after buying an additional 546,241 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,515,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of HAL stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $42.60.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,184 shares of company stock valued at $12,754,986 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.